Bangladesh plans war museum modelled on Karachi museum with 90,000 mannequins

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

Impressed by the recently upgraded PAF museum in Karachi, which has a mannequin of Indian Airforce Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the Government of Bangaldesh is to upgrade its Muktijuddho Jadughôr, or the Liberation War Museum, in Dhaka with an additional 90,000 mannequins.

“I like the direction that our Pakistani brothers have taken,” said Assaduzzaman Noor, member of the Board of Trustees over at the museum. “And that is why I gave my recommendation, which was accepted.”

“I really like this culture of learning from each other,” he said. “I feel that Pakistan is like an elder brother to our nation and that is why we take their direction seriously.”

“In fact, I would like them to visit our museum once it has been upgraded. Knowing that they have inspired the addition, I’m sure they would have tears in their eyes when they see it. Tears of joy.”