Azadi March: Karachi police on alert ahead of JUI-F’s ‘indefinite’ sit-in

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General (South Zone), Karachi, Sharjil Kharal, has written a letter to the senior superintendents of police (SSP) for the city and south districts of the metropolis alerting them of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) ‘Plan-B’ for their protest expected in Karachi.

In a letter dated Nov 11, DIG Kharal said that according to a credible source, JUI-F will gather at various locations in the metropolis and stage a sit-in for an “indefinite period to disturb the [peaceful] atmosphere of the city and to provide [economic] loss to the government”.

The locations identified by Kharal are:

Oil Terminal Area entry and exit gate ICI Bridge Merewether Tower Three Sword Zainab Market Chowk

In his letter, the DIG added that students of Madaris and local workers would be part of the sit-in and would bring tents and other items with them for a long stay.

“Please keep strict surveillance and adopt all precautionary measures to pre-empt any untoward incident,” he told the SSPs.

According to a report, this is a precautionary measure and that there were different phases in the JUI-F’s plan to block highways linking the provinces. The sources said that the fourth phase would probably be blocking the Karachi-Hub road. They added that the first phase is starting from Jacobabad today.

Yesterday, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman set ‘Plan B’ in motion, hoping to bring the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on its knees over his demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The decision, which will be finalised after consultations with the joint opposition, was taken at a meeting of the executive committee of the party that was held at Fazl’s residence on Tuesday to chalk out a future strategy against the government.

It may be noted that the opposition has refused to become part of any violent move by the JUI-F and has only lent its token support to the marchers that have been gathered at the H-9 venue for more than a week now.

According to the ‘Plan B’, the protesters will block all the main roads throughout Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was also learned that all main roads of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be closed in addition to the sit-in at the H-9 ground.

In the meeting, the JUI-F chief was briefed about the plan by all four provincial chiefs of the party. Fazl expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements in place for the plan.

On the other hand, the federal government has also pulled its socks to counter the ‘Plan B’.

An official, on condition of anonymity, told Pakistan Today that the interior minister had given standing orders to the Islamabad administration to ensure that “there is no violation of the accord signed between the admin and the JUI-F leadership”.

When asked to comment on the strategy if the JUI-F protesters would resort to blocking the Faizabad interchange, the official said that Faizabad interchange doesn’t fall under Red Zone. However, the administration would not allow the protesters to move ahead from Peshawar Mor.

The official said that the Punjab government would take action if the protesters converged at Faizabad as it falls under the remits of Punjab.