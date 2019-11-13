ATC to indict accused in MQM leader murder in next hearing

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of murder case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Ali Raza Abidi till Nov 18.

The anti-terrorism court resumed the hearing of the murder case where the accused persons including Farooq, Ghazali, Abu Bakar Abdul Haseeb have been produced.

The defence lawyer pleaded to wait for the judgement of the high court that is hearing bail petitions of the accused persons. He requested to postpone the indictment till the high court’s verdict arises in the petitions.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till Nov 18 without any proceeding. However, the court is likely to indict the accused persons in the Abidi murder case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ATC had declared four MQM party workers including Hassnain, Bilal, Ghulam Mustafa aka Kali Charan and Faizan wanted and absconding from the court of law.

The court also ordered arrest warrants of all four individuals.

Those imprisoned prior in relation to the heinous murder, Farooq, Ghazali and Abu Bakr were brought in front of the court for questioning.

Former MQM-P lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi had been gunned down last year on Dec 25 outside his residence in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority by unidentified armed men. Police had also submitted a final challan in the anti-terrorism court in the case on March 20.