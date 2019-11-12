Three soldiers martyred in N Waziristan blast

RAWALPINDI: Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred and another was injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in North Waziristan tribal district, said the military’s media wing on Tuesday.

The martyred soldiers were a part of the army’s patrolling team, said the statement, adding that the military has cordoned off the blast site and has started a search operation in the area.

The martyred soldiers were identified by the ISPR as Sepoy Sajid, Sepoy Riyasat and Sepoy Babar.

Pakistani forces have also conducted a series of operations against militant groups in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the years. While officials say the area has largely been pacified, small attacks continue to take place.

In August, at least three security personnel were martyred and one was injured after militants opened fire at a checkpost in North Waziristan district. The checkpost was attacked in the Razmak area of the district.

Naek Abdul Jabbar, Sepoy Asif and Sepoy Nazimuddin embraced martyrdom while Sepoy Mohammad Ismail was injured in the attack.

Earlier in June this year, a soldier was martyred when an army vehicle came under an attack in the Boya area of North Waziristan district.

The vehicle came under direct fire and was also targetted by an improvised explosive device (IED) while conducting a routine security patrol in the area.