Court allows Faryal Talpur to meet Zardari

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday allowed Faryal Talpur, the sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, to meet her ailing brother at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad.

Talpur, who is on judicial remand, had submitted a request for a meeting that was subsequently approved by the court.

On Monday, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari called on her father and inquired about his health in a meeting that lasted for at least three hours.

Senator Sherry Rehman had expressed her concern over the deteriorating health condition of the former president, saying it was worsening with every passing day.

“The government is not allowing Zardari’s personal doctor to visit him,” Sherry Rehman had said in a statement.