Registration of five private schools revoked over extortion of high fees

The Punjab education department on Tuesday annulled the registration of 29 branches of five private schools in the province for failing to comply with the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) orders directing them to reduce fees.

According to the details, these institutions will no longer be able to continue their operations as they failed to reduce their fees despite several notices served to them whereas the authorities will seal the schools if they attempt to continue classes.

To restart their operations, these schools will have to cut their fees as per the court orders and will also have to get themselves registered again, a process which may cost millions of rupees.

While speaking to the media, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said the department would also take action against other schools which had not cut down their fees.

It is pertinent to mention here that private schools had been ordered by the court to charge the same fees they charged in January 2017, ruling that the school management could only increase their fees by 5-8 per cent per annum.