Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmir cause: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday reiterated that Pakistan will continue to extend legal, moral and diplomatic support to the oppressed people of Kashmir.

Qureshi said Prime Minister Modi’s BJP-led Indian government has besieged the Kashmiri people for the past hundred days. He said innocent Kashmiri children and women are being subjected to oppression by the Indian forces.

The foreign minister said Kashmiris are unable to get access to food and medicines owing to the continuous curfew in the held valley and shadows of death are hovering there.

He said, on one side, Pakistan is opening the corridor of love and, on the other, India is imposing restrictions over offering Juma and Eid prayers in occupied Kashmir. He said the Kashmiris were even not allowed to take out processions of Muharram-ul-Haram and Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged the international community and human rights organizations to play their due and proactive role to get the Kashmiri people rid of the Indian brutalities.