Kartarpur, DHA Phases 8,9,10 also sacred Hindu sites: RSS

Hot on the heels of the decision by the Indian Supreme Court to rule in favour of the Hindu appellants in the Babri Masjid case, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has claimed that Kartarpura and Defence Housing Authority Lahore, Phases 8 to 10 are also sacred Hindu sites whose control they would like to be handed over.

“One thing we want to be made clear: we do not want these sites to be given to a trust run by Pakistani Hindus, who have made no such demand,” said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in an exclusive interview with the Dependent. “No, we want for the Sangh Parivar here in India to be given the aforementioned sites.”

“I’m also thinking Bahria Town, Lahore,” he added. “The Villas, that is, not the ughh, Bahria Orchards.”

“Wait, hold on,” said Bhagwat, while dialling a number from his phone. “Yes, Chauhan Estates? Is this Saleem? Yeah this is Mohan. Listen, it’s the Bahria Villas that we want, not the Orchards, right? Or is it the other way around? Uhm..hmm…Okay. Thanks, bye.”

“Both,” he said. “Both Orchards and Villas are sacred sites.”