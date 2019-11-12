Fresh rain spell forecast in Sindh, Balochistan

KARACHI: The Met department issued an alert over fresh rains/thundershowers in parts of Sindh and Balochistan from Thursday to Sunday.

The new spell will bring the first rainfall of winter in Karachi and other parts of Sindh province.

Met department has informed that a slow-moving deep westerly wave is present along northwest Balochistan and likely to affect most central and southern parts of the country from Wednesday to Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that a westerly wave will enter in Balochistan from Iran tonight and predicted light rainfall in Karachi on the night between November 14 and 15. The rainy spell will likely to continue till November 16, which will plunge mercury further down to a colder weather in the city.

Scattered rain or wind-thunderstorm is expected in Southern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from Thursday night to Saturday morning, according to the weather forecast.

Isolated rain-thunderstorm is also expected in capital city Islamabad, upper Punjab, Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Thursday night to Saturday morning.

According to the forecast, isolated dust storm or hailstorm may occur during the period while snowfall over the mountains.