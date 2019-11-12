Fawad urges Opp to leave Suri alone

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday urged the opposition to withdraw its no-confidence motion against National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

In a tweet, Fawad said, “It [opposition] takes such steps after every two months which increases political tension and starts bashing the institutions after failing.”

The National Assembly is expected to hold voting on a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri this week. A secret ballot is likely to be held on Thursday. It merits a mention here that the joint opposition has the support of 155 lawmakers whereas the government and its allies are 184-member strong.

On Friday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) submitted a no-confidence motion against Qasim Suri for “violating the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business 2007” for facilitating passage of government bills without any debate the other day.

The no-trust vote submitted by PML-N lawmakers Khawaja Asif, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha and Muhammad Sajjad stated that the deputy speaker had lost the trust of the House after the action.

“We moved Resolution under Article 53(7)(c) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan against Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan for violating the rules of business of the House,” read the resolution submitted by the PML-N.