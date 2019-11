KARACHI: Dengue virus claimed another life in Karachi on Tuesday, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 34 in 2019 so far.

As per details, a three-year-old boy was undergoing treatment at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he breathed his last today.

Yesterday, Nadir Ali, 32, resident of Nazimabad succumbed to dengue fever in the metropolitan.

According to the Dengue Surveillance Cell report, the number of dengue fever cases has jumped to 11,520 in Sindh in 2019 alone.