Delay can be harmful

Former PM needs urgent treatment abroad

Last month, acknowledging the medical condition of former PM Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Imran Khan said his sincere prayers were with the ailing politician. Later statements by Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and PM’s Special Assistant Naeemul Haq also indicated that Mr Khan had decided to allow Mr Sharif to proceed abroad for medical treatment. Two days back Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar said his name was going to be excluded from the ECL within hours. It appears now that Mr Khan had been double-minded all along about letting Mr Sharif leave the country. When comments appeared linking the release of Mr Sharif with a deal between the government and the former premier, Mr Khan made another U-turn.

Here is a man suffering from multiple life threatening ailments. Even the dyed-in-the-wool PTI activist and Punjab Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid, acknowledges the fact. The medical board appointed by the PTI administration has recommended sending the patient abroad for some of his medical tests, including genetic tests which are not available in Pakistan to ascertain the real cause of the drop in gis platelets count time and again. What is required to save his life is urgency.

All types of hindrances are instead being created to stop his departure. The government must follow rules and regulations, says the PM’s Information Adviser. Despite Mr Sharif’s precarious condition his name is not being removed from the ECL. While she claims that the government has not tried to influence the medical board, Dr Yasmeen Rashid has called the medical board’s report insufficient and has sent for a new detailed report. The detailed report would be sent to the NAB, then to a review committee in the Law Ministry, then to the Interior Ministry and finally to the cabinet committee for taking a decision.

Delay in sending Mr Sharif abroad for treatment can have serious implications for the patient. Precedents exist where people put on ECL by NAB were allowed to proceed abroad on the directives of the Interior Ministry within no time. To some the delaying tactics indicate an unconcern for humanitarian considerations; to others these reek of political vindictiveness. What needs to be realised is that anything untoward happening to the PML-N leader as a consequence of delay would have grave political implications.