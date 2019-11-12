Cabinet meeting dwells on Nawaz ECL issue

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the sub-committee of the cabinet, which was convened today to prepare recommendations over the matter of the removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the no-fly list, is currently underway in Islamabad.

The meeting, chaired by Law Minister Farogh Naseem, is being attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ataullah Tarar and Punjab Health Secretary Momin Agha. Head of the medical board which was examining Nawaz at Lahore’s Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), Mahmood Ayaz, has also appeared before the committee.

Interior Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan is also present in the meeting.

According to reports received so far, the health secretary submitted three medical reports, one of which clearly stated that Nawaz needed to be shifted abroad for medical treatment.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, who had been summoned to present the anti-corruption watchdog’s stance on the matter, told the committee that the body had no objection to Nawaz being sent abroad for medical treatment on humanitarian grounds.

The sub-committee will forward its recommendations to the cabinet, which will decide whether the former prime minister’s name should be taken off the Exit Control List. The cabinet meeting will be held today.

The meeting was called after NAB refused to decide whether former ailing prime minister Nawaz’s name should be removed from the no-fly list. It will discuss an application filed by the National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif, who wants his elder brother to fly to London for better medical care.

THE ‘NRO’ SAGA

A day earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had said the federal government was the “competent authority” to decide the matter of removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), as the PML-N claimed that the delay in this regard was “posing a threat” to the life of its supreme leader.

Nawaz, 69, agreed on Friday to go to England for his treatment, heeding doctors’ advice and ‘accepting’ his family’s request. He was scheduled to leave for London on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Monday morning. However, his departure to the British capital was conditioned with his name’s removal from the no-fly list.

On Monday, PM’s Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the decision to remove Nawaz’s name from the no-fly list will be taken in light of recommendations of NAB and the medical board.

However, in a response submitted to the Interior Ministry, NAB had said that “the federal government is the competent authority to remove names from the ECL”.

NAB had also stated that there were past precedents, including in the case of convicted murderer and former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) worker Saulat Mirza, in which the federal government had struck convicts’ names off the ECL without asking NAB, its spokesperson said.

“The government itself does not place any individual’s name on the ECL. Names are placed on the ECL on the recommendations given by NAB and the courts. Now that an application has been filed for the name to be removed, the same process is being followed,” Firdous told the media after her hearing in the Islamabad High Court in a contempt case.

“Hopefully, today we will receive NAB’s recommendations. […] NAB is the plaintiff in this case, he (Nawaz) is a suspect in [a case being probed by] NAB and was convicted by an accountability court.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar had said a day earlier that the PML-N supremo’s name would be removed from the ECL within a day.