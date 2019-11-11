Zardari in critical condition, says Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman on Monday said the health of former president Asif Ali Zardari is worsening with every passing day.

“The government is not allowing Zardari’s personal doctor to visit him”, Rehman said in her statement.

The former minister criticised the PTI government for “not forming” a private medical board to treat the PPP co-chairman, adding that even his medical reports are not being provided.

Rehman demanded the government to immediately constitute a private medical board for Zardari’s treatment in the light of government doctors’ recommendations.