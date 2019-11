ROJHAN: At least five persons, including two police officials, were killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them in Rojhan tehsil of Rajanpur district on Sunday.

A heavy contingent of police and Border Military Police (BMP) reached the spot after the incident and cordoned off the entire area. A search operation was also launched in the area to arrest the culprits.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene after the incident. The dead bodies were shifted to the hospital.