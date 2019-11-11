PTI’s Vawda opposes Nawaz’s departure from Pakistan

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday criticised the Sharif family, saying that “Nawaz Sharif and his brother are going to the place where they have kept looted money”.

Vawda, taking to Twitter on Monday, slammed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) political strategy claiming that the doctors tabled a sickness in which Nawaz Sharif’s could only be looked after in a foreign country.

Further, Vawda also expressed his suspicions that Maryam Nawaz would depart along with her father and uncle to join their offending relatives and have access to the money that the family has looted, adding that the family had a history to flee Saudi Arabia.

ملک میں جو کچھ ہو رہا ہے اُس کی بدولت ابو(نواز)،چچا(شہباز)اور پھر میں وہاں جا رہے ہیں جہاں ہمارے اشتہاری رشتے دار اور لُوٹی ہوئی دولت ہے-چچا آتے جاتے رہیں گے۔ہم پہلے بھی سعودیہ بھاگ گئے تھے۔ڈاکٹرز کے مطابق علاج کی شرط یہ ہے کہ تیمارداری کوئی اور نہیں صرف میں مریم نواز کرسکتی ہوں- — Faisal Vawda (@FaisalVawdaPTI) November 11, 2019

The minister also said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan came into the power to change the cruel face of the current governance system and the government will now advance in a war against systematic flaws.