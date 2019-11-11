Petition filed in LHC to bar Nawaz Sharif from going abroad

LAHORE: A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday to bar former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from going abroad.

The plaintiff has taken the stance that Nawaz Sharif was involved in money laundering and is facing multiple cases. Allowing Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad is discrimination against other ill inmates, the petition said.

“Nawaz Sharif is going out of the country as he wants to transfer his properties, made through laundered money, to his children who are settled abroad. He caused irreparable damage to the national exchequer.

“A money laundering case against Nawaz Sharif is pending at the Lahore High Court; therefore, the permission to travel abroad should be conditional to the LHC directives. He should be barred from leaving Pakistan until the court order.”