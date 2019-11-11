NA expected to hold no-trust vote against deputy speaker this week

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly is expected to hold voting on a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri this week.

A secret ballot is likely to be held on Thursday. It merits a mention here that the joint opposition has the support of 155 lawmakers whereas the government and its allies comprise 184 members.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday submitted a no-confidence motion against Suri under Rule 12 (removal of the speaker or the deputy speaker) of the Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business, 2007 and Article 53(7)(c) of the Constitution for “violating” the constitution to facilitate the passage of government bills without any debate the other day.

On Thursday, a total of 15 bills, including 13 presidential ordinances, were tabled by the government in the Lower House and subsequently approved.

The no-trust vote submitted by PML-N lawmakers Khawaja Asif, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha and Muhammad Sajjad stated that the deputy speaker had lost the trust of the House after the action.

“We moved Resolution under Article 53(7)(c) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan against Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan for violating the rules of business of the House,” read the resolution.

On Saturday, Suri had said that the motion will face the same fate as it did in Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s case.