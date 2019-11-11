Medics end 6-week long strike after talks with KP govt

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Doctors Council ended their strike after holding successful talks with the provincial government on Sunday.

Doctors association held talks with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in Peshawar and decided to call off their strike which had continued for 46 days.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Khan said the government has constituted a committee to redress the reservations of doctors in the province.

He said the problems faced by the health workers would also be resolved on the recommendations of the committee.

The chief minister asked the health authorities to support the government for the provision of better health facilities and work with missionary zeal.