LHC issues notice to IGP prisons on Kaira’s plea for meeting Zardari

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to the Punjab Inspector General Prisons and others for Nov 13 on a petition filed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira seeking permission for a meeting with incarcerated former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Waheed issued notices on the petition filed by the PPP leader.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that Asif Ali Zardari was imprisoned at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi. He submitted that his client moved many applications for meeting the party leader in jail, but the authorities concerned did not grant him permission. As per law, the visitors could meet any prisoner, he added.

He pleaded with the court for issuing directions to the authorities concerned in this regard.

At this, the court issued notices to the respondents and sought reply till Nov 13.