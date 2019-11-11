‘I can uproot hand-pump with pinkie finger’, intimidating Buzdar whispers in Sunny Deol’s ea

KARTARPUR – Issuing a timely and stern reminder on who was the real macho man in a gathering otherwise designed to promote peace in the region, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar whispered in the ear of Indian Punjab Member of Parliament Sunny Deol during the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday that he has the ability to uproot hand-pumps with the smallest finger of his left hand, known otherwise as the pinkie.

“And this is when I’m in a romantic, chocolate hero mode. Action hero Buzdar can just look at well-established structures and they melt right in front of him, causing chaos in previously well-oiled machinery,” Buzdar further informed Deol, who according to the inner voices inside the Punjab chief minister’s head was clearly intimidated in his presence.

‘By the way, my mukka weighs pawnay teen kilo’, the Punjab chief minister further informed the parliamentarian from Indian Punjab. “And this is after I’ve lost half a kilo on my punch owing to the keto diet I’m on. But even keto Buzdar can pack a 2.75 kg punch,” Buzdar further whispered in Deol’s ear, using his signature ominously resounding voice.

At press time, Buzdar inexplicably dove in the opposite direction just as Deol raised his right hand to fix his scarf off the right shoulder.