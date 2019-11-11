Governor hosts lunch in honour of over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday hosted a luncheon in honour of more than 2,000 Sikh yatrees from across world, including India, who are visiting Pakistan for the 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak and opening of Kartarpur Corridor project.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Pir Noorul Haq Qadri and others also attended the luncheon.

Addressing the ceremony, President Arif Alvi said that Pakistan has given a message of peace after inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor project, adding that Sikh yatrees were welcomed in Pakistan not only on occasion of birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, but also on every occasion whenever the Sikh yatrees would visit here as Pakistan’s doors were opened to them.

He congratulated the Religious tourism and Heritage committee working under the leadership of Governor Sarwar for making arrangement for Kartarpur opening ceremony and for arrangements made for 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak. He said that Pakistan was advocating love and peace as wars were not the solution of issues and issues should be resolved through dialogues.

Addressing the occasion, Governor Sarwar congratulated the Sikh yatrees on the 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak and opening of Kartarpur Corridor project and said that all facilities including foolproof security and accommodation would be provided to the Sikh yatrees.

Sawar said that Pakistan was a safe country for minorities, adding that we were working for restoration of religious places of not only Sikh community but also other minorities, including Christians and Hindus. He said that Pakistan always stood by minorities but on the other side, life has become difficult for the minorities in India as the Indian Supreme court decision in Babri Masjid case was a result of RSS and Indian leaders’ pressure on its judiciary.

The governor said that India was committing genocide of innocent Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir as 99 days have been passed since imposition of curfew in occupied valley, due which even basic facilities were not available to Kashmiris, adding that the time has come to take notice of Indian atrocities and to get freedom for Kashmiris besides ensuring protection of minorities in India.

“We will promote liberalism in Pakistan and would eradicate extremism, the way we eliminated the terrorism from country,” he concluded.