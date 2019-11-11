Firdous directed to reappear on Nov 14 in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday rejected the “unconditional apology” of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan in contempt of court notice and directed her to reappear before the bench on Nov 14.

During the proceedings, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who also issued a notice to Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan over a statement wherein he claimed that a deal has been brokered between the government and former premier Nawaz Sharif, remarked that the ministers and special assistants are designated to restore nation’s trust on the government.

Meanwhile, Firdous requested the IHC to separate her case from Sarwar’s hearing on the same day which was rejected by the IHC chief justice.

In the first hearing of the case, Justice Minallah had accepted Firdous’ “unconditional apology” and directed her to prove that she did n’t intentionally malign the judiciary in her statement.

“You should have not combined politics with the judiciary. You are not an ordinary personality. You are PM’s special assistant and such remarks coming from your side are regrettable,” he had remarked.