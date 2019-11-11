Alleged MQM-London target killer Qamar Teddy killed in South Africa

KARACHI: An alleged Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-London) affiliated target killer, Qamarul Islam alias Qamar Teddy, killed in an exchange of fire in South Africa on Sunday.

According to sources, Teddy was one of the close aides of MQM founder and chief of its London fraction Altaf Hussain and was handling the MQM-London setup in South Africa.

An investigation report revealed in 2017 that Teddy along with other accomplices including Abdul Rashid alias Babu Bihari and Asif alias Abdullah formed the ‘South Africa network’ of the party which, upon the directives of MQM chief Hussain, killed two PSP workers – Abdul Majid and Muhammad Rashid – over political rivalry in July that year.

It contended in the investigation report that the MQM founder, in addition of transferring Rs50,000 to the account of one accused, had also congratulated via WhatsApp both the ‘hitmen’ for doing ‘such a beautiful programme’.

More than 20 cases were registered against Teddy in different police stations across the provincial metropolis.