‘Not performing because of incompetent team including Akram plus and Miandad plus,’ says captain

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s captain has criticised his team for continued failures saying that he does not have the personnel required to do well. In an exclusive interview with The Dependent, the captain repeated the claim that Pakistan would be doing much better if he had a better team.

“I know in the past I’ve talked up the impact a great leader can have. And while I am a great leader, I have to say that a leader alone cannot help with the overall performance – he needs a strong team as well,” the captain said.

The captain expressed special disappointment with two players with whom he had such high expectations that he had billed them as the next Wasim Akram and Javed Miandad.

“Unfortunately, no one is performing. Least of all Wasim Akram plus and Javed Miandad plus. I had pinned a lot of hopes on them,” the captain added.

However, the captain remained adamant that his own performance is absolutely top notch and he is singlehandedly carrying Pakistan.

“That’s why I shout at my team. If you want to know how amazing I am, just listen to what the foreign press and foreign commentators say about me,” the captain maintained.