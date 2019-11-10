ISLAMABAD – Clearly in possession of classified family trees released by a yet to be identified whistleblower, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI-F) central leader Mufti Kifayatullah has further revealed Jemima Goldsmith’s familial connections to turmoil in Pakistan, and by correlation the world.

After providing conclusive evidence on a TV show that Wiki of WikiLeaks is a cousin of the ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kifayatullah has now told The Dependent in an exclusive interview that ‘Marshall of Marshall Law’ is also Jemima Goldsmith’s cousin.

“Well second cousin, but they are no less family,” this scribe was corrected by the senior JUI-F leader, who clearly is on good terms with his extended family.

“Marshall is behind the Marshall Law that has been implemented in the country in the hard form of the past, or the new behind-the-scenes form of the present,” Kifayatullah added.

When asked by this scribe if he was confusing Marshall with Martial, the JUI-F central leader said he wasn’t good with spellings.