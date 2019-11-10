‘If you found Dharna Green sexy, wait till you see my PM Resignation Day outfit,’ Shehbaz tells paparazzi

LAHORE – Making final preparations to depart for London, Opposition Leader and President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif told the paparazzi on Thursday that if they found his green outfit for the dharna led by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Fazlur Rehman sexy, then they should wait for what he has planned to wear on the day Prime Minister Imran Khan finally resigns.

Coming out of his Jati Umra residence briefly, where hordes of fashion and showbiz journalists gathered along with the fans of the style icon, Shehbaz Sharif donned the same green suit that he had worn atop the Azadi March container, clearly showing no fear of the fascist government or of repeating his outfit.

“Think this Dharna Green is sexy? Just wait for my PM Resignation Day outfit,” Shehbaz Sharif said pointing to his clothes, while facing innumerable high definition cameras and smartphones all vying to capture the click of the day.

The former Punjab Chief Minister further informed the paparazzi and his fans that they should also look forward to his London looks over the coming weeks.

“Crisis? I always punch crises with a style statement. Whether it’s my flood boots, dengue hat, overhead jumpers or underpass undies,” he added.