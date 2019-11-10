‘Chief selector is a neutral institution,’ chief selector tells everyone vying for selection

RAWALPINDI – The chief selector has nothing to do with activities such as matches and playing, the chief selector of Pakistan said on Friday. The chief selector told The Dependent that the chief selector has no issues with having no involvement.

The chief selector said he had already urged players to foster a system and environment that would bring an end to the chief selector’s role in actual play.

Those not selected have criticised the alleged involvement of the chief selector in the players’ play, with many alleging the chief selector helped influence certain decisions in favor of the captain.

The chief selector told The Dependent that the selector only participated in selections after being requested, as stated in the constitution.

“We do not desire to have a role. It is always the decision of others to involve us… The chief selector is a neutral institution and has no role in the play,” he said.

Responding to a question, the chief selector said he would play no role in resolving any dharnas staged against selection.

“A sit-in is a political activity. The chief selector, as an institution, has no role here…. It is others’ domain and their job.”