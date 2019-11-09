PLGA 2019 shakes up local govt

LAHORE: The Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) department has imposed the Punjab Local Government Act (PLGA) 2019 whereby new local administrators have been appointed, Pakistan Today learnt on Saturday.

Similarly, the LG&CD department has also created posts in succeeding local governments which will be occupied by officers and staff of the local government service.

Pakistan Today learnt that the previous PLGA-2013 has been ineffective as Lahore Commissioner (LC) Asif Bilal Lodhi has also taken his new charge as administrator of the Metropolitan Corporation.

According to notification No. SOR (LG) 1-11-2019, issued by LG&CD on November 7, 2019, “In exercise of powers conferred under Section 121 of the Punjab Local Government Act (PLGA), 2019 (Act XIII of 2019) read with Section 306 of the Act ibid, Chief Minister of Punjab is pleased to appoint the following officers as the administrators, with immediate effect, of the succeeding local government(s) mentioned against each, to perform the functions and exercise authority of the local government concerned till the appointment of the new head of the local government(s) by way of elections under the PLGA 2019.”

According to the same notification the commissioners of concerned divisions have been appointed as administrators of metropolitan corporations whereas deputy commissioners have been appointed administrators of municipal corporations or municipal committees at the district headquarters (HQs) (as the case may be).

Similarly, assistant commissioners have been appointed administrators of municipal corporations or municipal committees at Tehsil HQs (as the case may be) and tehsil councils of all other tehsils whereas tehsildars have been appointed as administrators of municipal committees in a tehsil (other than Tehsil HQs).

However, the assistant director of the local government (ADLG), LG&CD of the tehsil has been appointed as administrator of the tehsil council or district HQ Tehsil.

Similarly, according to another notification issued on November 8 by LG&CD, “In suppression of all previous notifications in this regard and upon constitution of succeeding local government under Section 3 (2) read with Section 15 of the Punjab Local Government Act (PLGA) 2019 and upon approval by the competent authority under the said Act to fix number and description of officers and servants of local government under Section 294 read with Sections 316 (3) (4) and 320 of the said Act, the following Interim Schedule of Establishment (ISOE) (Part-1) of the succeeding local governments is hereby notified subject to the directions and decision of the Punjab Cabinet taken in its 20th meeting held on 5-11-2019 and recorded at Para 4 5 (d) (e) & (f) read with Decision No 4 of the minutes of the said meeting Part-1 of ISOE shall include the post created in the succeeding local governments to be filled by the officers of the prescribed services and the staff of Local Government Service as prescribed in PLGA 2019 The Interim SOE (Part-1) shall be valid till 31-01-2020.”

The notification further said that as per ISOE (part -1) for local government a total of 129 officers will work in MCL on posts created in succeeding local governments.

Similarly, 38 officers will work in metropolitan corporations where the population exceeds 2 million whereas 29 officers will work in metropolitan corporations where population is less than 2 million.

A total of 24 officers will work in municipal corporations where population is more than four lacs and 18 officers will work in municipal corporations where population is less than four lacs.

A total of 14 officers will work in Municipal Committees-DHQs where population exceeds 1.5 lacs and 11 officers will work in Municipal Committees-DHQs where populations is less than 1.5 lacs whereas 13 officers will work in Municipal Committees-(THQs and non-THQs) where population exceeds 1.5 lacs and 11 will work in Municipal Committees-(THQs and non-THQs) where populations is less than 1.5 lacs.

Similarly, 11 officers will work in Municipal Committees-(THQs and non-THQs) where population is less than one lac and more than 75,000 whereas eight officers will work in Municipal Committees-(THQs and non-THQs) where population is less than 75,000. Six officers will be employed in town committees where population exceeds 45,000.

Four officers will work in town committees where population is less than 45,000 and 10 officers will work in tehsil councils where population exceeds 700,000 whereas nine officers will work in tehsil councils where population is more than four lacs and less than 700,000.

A total of seven officers will work in tehsil councils where population is less than four lacs.