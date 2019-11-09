Azadi Marchers holding ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’ Conference for 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

Participants of the Azadi March participants are attending ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’ Conference in sector H-9 of the federal, it was reported on Saturday.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl and other ulema are present at the occasion.

The event is being commemorated in the honour of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), whose birthday is celebrated every year on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Thousands of protesters have converged on Pakistan’s federal capital, under the banner of ‘Azadi’ March, seeking to de-seat Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The ongoing sit-in is headed by opposition leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is the chief of his own faction of the JUI-F.

The caravan, which set off from Sindh on October 27, reached Islamabad on October 31.

During the week long sit-in, opposition leaders delivered fiery speeches against the ruling PTI government, giving the prime minister a 48-hour ultimatum to resign. The deadline was later extended.

Till now, despite several meetings, negotiations between the protesters and the government have failed to reach any result.