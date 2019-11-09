227 new dengue fever cases in Karachi

KARACHI: As many as 227 more dengue fever cases were reported across Karachi megacity in last 24-hours, taking the reported cases’ toll to 10,516 since the 1st Jan 2019.

Spokesman Prevention and Control Program for Dengue (PCPD) Sindh, while talking to PPI, informed that at least 269 new dengue fever cases surfaced across the Sindh province in a day: 227 cases were detected in Karachi and 42 in other districts.

A total 32 people had been died due to dengue fever in Sindh government and private sector health facilities of the city this year so far.

In November so far, a total of 1,714 dengue positive cases surfaced throughout the province: 1,540 from Karachi and 174 from other districts.

In 2019, a total of 11,268 dengue cases were detected in Sindh province so far: 10,516 in Karachi and 752 in other districts.