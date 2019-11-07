UNHCR appoints Mahira Khan as goodwill ambassador for Pakistan

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has announced actor Mahira Khan as their new goodwill ambassador for Pakistan.

Goodwill ambassadors are some of the most recognizable public faces of the UN refugee agency who help bring the organization to every corner of the world.

In a tweet after the announcement, Khan said she was grateful and honored to be a UNHCR ambassador for her country.

“Proud to be born to a motherland that has opened its arms to refugees for over 40 years,” she wrote.

In the video shared by UNHCR, Khan said: “Pakistan has set an example for the world where a country has hosted refugees for the last 40 years… this is one cause, because I feel so strongly about it, this is something that I want to talk about, especially as Pakistan’s UNHCR National Goodwill Ambassador.”

“It was amazing to see despite the violence that they faced or the conflicts that they faced, they’re resilient people. They have defied all odds and they’re hopeful. They actually are all hopeful and from now on, all we have to do is not give up.”

She added: “This cause is not limited to a country, and should not be limited to a country. So I think first and foremost, there should be some sort of responsibility-sharing.”

Prior to this appointment, she visited with Afghan refugees in Peshawar last year as part of a high-profile UN delegation. She has also spoken up for the needs of more than 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan in media interviews.