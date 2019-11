by PPI , (Last Updated about 1 min ago)

KARACHI: Two people were injured in different road accidents in Karachi on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, 45-year-old Riaz was injured when a speeding vehicle hit him at Netty Jetty Bridge. As a result, he suffered injuries and he was rushed to Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for treatment.

Separately, Abdul Jabbar, 20, was hit by a fast-moving vehicle in Baldia area. As a result, he sustained severe head injuries. The injured was shifted to CHK for treatment.