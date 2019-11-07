This is what Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur looks like now

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and Kartarpur Corridor, all ready to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 9, has been given a new and fresh look with a record period of eleven months.

It will be the biggest Sikh shrine of the world stretching over four acres of land while acres of land around it has been cultivated for gardens/farms.

A gold-made ‘palki’, brought by Sikh pilgrims from India, was installed here by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

Here are some pictures of what Pakistan’s newest tourist and pilgrimage site looks like.