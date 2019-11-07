Road accident leaves 13 dead in Hala

HALA: A passenger coach ran over a motorcycle rickshaw near New Saeedabad in Hala leaving 13 passengers dead and three injured on Thursday.

The accident took place at Barocho Bagh near New Saeedabad when a Mianwali-bound speedy coach crashed into the rickshaw on the National Highway while trying to overtake.

All 13 deceased and one injured were in the rickshaw, which was carrying laborers to their workplace in the Katcha area.

The motorway police reached the place of the mishap and transported the bodies and injured to Taluka Hospital in Saeedabad. Three injured are in precarious condition were later sent to Civil Hospital Hyderabad for medical attendance.

After the deadly road crash, the motorway police closed a track of the National Highway. Police have also arrested the coach driver and impounded the vehicle.

In another road accident near Khairpur city, a passenger coach collided with a truck at the National Highway leaving two people dead including the driver, while 17 others were injured in the incident.