Production orders issued for Zardari, Khursheed Shah and Saad

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday issued production orders for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders Asif Zardari and Syed Khursheed Shah along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique

The three politicians, who were arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on separate charges of corruption, would now be able to attend the ongoing NA session.

Earlier, Khawaja Asif, while addressing media outside the Parliament House in Islamabad has said that opposition parties have decided to table no-trust motion against NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, criticising the incumbent government for “making a mockery of legislation in Thursday’s NA proceedings”.

The PML-N leader has asked the federal government to make the metro bus service functional in twin cities to facilitate citizens.

“After getting failed to run Metro Bus service in Peshawar, now they have closed down Metro Bus Service of Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad,” he lamented.