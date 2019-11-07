Polling in Dadu by-election underway

DADU: Polling started on Sindh Assembly’s Dadu constituency of PS-86 (Juhi) on early Thursday morning.

The seat was vacated due to the death Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) provincial lawmaker Ghulam Shah Jilani on September 13; where now PPP’s Saleh Shah Jilani will be contesting against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) Imad Leghari.

District administration announced a local holiday in Dadu district on Thursday.

Earlier, the election commission provided election material including ballot boxes and ballot papers at polling stations.

According to the election commission, PS-86 has a total of 1,99,858 registered voters. The commission has set up 158 polling stations in the constituency, and declared 10 of them as ‘extremely sensitive’ and 61 as ‘sensitive’.

In the run-up to the by-elections, the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) was reportedly violated as lawmakers of the PPP were said to be actively campaigning for their party’s candidate.

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sajeela Leghari of the PPP carried out door to door election campaign for the party candidate, and also addressed several corner meetings for the election.

According to the ECP’s code of conduct no minister, member of parliament or special assistant not take part in the election campaign.