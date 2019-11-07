PM calls for utilising public assets for masses’ welfare

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the present government was firm on its policy of utilizing the dead public assets for the welfare and betterment of masses and using their income for boosting the pace of economic development and creating job opportunities.

He was presiding over a meeting held here about the utilization of public lands in Punjab for public welfare purposes, particularly, the assets under the control of Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation (PCBL).

The meeting was attended by Law Minister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Minister for Cooperative Mehr Muhammad Aslam Bharwana, Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Chief Secretary Punjab Yusuf Naseem Khokhar and other senior officers.

The prime minister regretted that in a country where the major chunk of economy and resources was used for repaying foreign debt, non-utilization of public assets in the past in an effective manner, was a criminal negligence.

He directed the PCBL administration as well as the Punjab Law Minister to speed up the efforts for early completion of the court cases about public assets and take all necessary measures in that respect.

The Prime Minister said that the present government, which took the rein of power in the hardest economic conditions, had to take difficult decisions for bringing about improvement in economy.

He, however, added that with stabilization in the country’s economy at present, positive results of those decisions have started appearing.

The prime minister said that in order to providing relief to masses, speeding-up the economic process and specially for creating job opportunities for youth, there was a need to further pace-up the efforts.