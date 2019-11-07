Pine nuts worth Rs12 million stolen in Wana

Over 20 sacks of pine nuts were stolen by unidentified persons in Wana, South Waziristan.

According to a local news channel, armed suspects sneaked into the warehouse and held workers and security guards hostage at gunpoint.

Apart from 23 packs of pine, the robbers also carried off with cash and mobile phones.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, traders claimed that the pine nuts stock was worth at least Rs12.5 million. A First Information Report [FIR] was lodged at the Wana police station in this regard.

One of the rarest nuts in the world, pine nuts – locally called chilghoza – are edible seeds of pine trees and are in high demand across the world.