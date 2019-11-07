Notices issued to all those party in narcotics case against Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court in Lahore on Thursday issued notices to all concerned parties in a drug smuggling case against PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan.

Anti-narcotics Judge Khalid Bashir conducted hearing of Rana Sanaullah’s bail plea. The judge issued a notice to all those are party in the case, directing them to appear before the court on Nov 9.

Earlier, the PML-N leader filed a bail petition rejecting the drug smuggling allegations levelled against him by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). In the petition, he claimed he had been implicated in a false case merely to humiliate him on the whims of the ruling party’s leadership.

He said that the stance of the petitioner could be corroborated through CCTV footage of the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA).