Lahore Museum holds exhibition on Sikh culture

LAHORE: A ceremony was held at the Lahore Museum on Thursday to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak.

Prayers were offered at the museum, followed by an exhibition on Sikh culture in Punjab where a large number of the Sikh community from overseas was in attendance which.

The Lahore Museum also presented a Sikh gallery with exhibition of rare documents and pictures of the Sikh era in Punjab.

Punjab Minister of Information Mian Aslam Iqbal was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Members of the Sikh community hailed the Kartarpur corridor as a major step towards establishing peace in the region and appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to accommodate the Sikh community for the upcoming event.

PM Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor to link Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal district with India’s Gurdaspur district on Nov 28, 2018.

The prime minister had recently announced that Pakistan will allow the Sikh community from around the world access to the sacred site.

Thousands of Sikhs have arrived for the 550th birth anniversary celebration of Guru Nanak which would be held on November 9.