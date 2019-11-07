Lahore Museum holds ceremony to commemorate Guru Nanak’s anniversary

LAHORE: A ceremony to commemorate 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Baba Guru Nanak was held at Lahore Museum on Thursday.

The prayer ceremony, attended by a large number of people from the Pakistani and overseas Sikh community, was followed by cake cutting and an exhibition of Sikh culture in Punjab.

Provincial Minister of Information Mian Aslam Iqbal was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

“Kartarpur Corridor’s inauguration and Darbar Sahib will unveil Pakistan’s real face before the world,” the minister said.

Members of the Sikh community attending the ceremony called the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration a milestone and added that 120 million Sikhs across the world have become ambassadors of Pakistan because of the initiative.

The museum also arranged a Sikh Gallery exhibiting rare documents and pictures of the Sikh rule in Punjab.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of the project to link Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal district with India’s Gurdaspur district on Nov 28, 2018, announcing that Pakistan wants to open its doors to the Sikh community across the globe.

The Kartarpur Corridor is all set to be inaugurated on November 9, making it the world’s largest Gurdwara.