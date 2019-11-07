Lahore couple arrested for money laundering attempt

LAHORE: Airport Security Force (ASF) on Thursday foiled a money laundering attempt at Lahore airport. ASF officials arrested a couple trying to smuggle foreign currency to Bangkok. A local news outlet reported.

According to the report, around 47,000 Australian dollars were seized from the couple; which they had stored in their bags.

Traveling with their children, they were going to board TG-346, a Thai Airways flight to Bangkok.

The couple was arrested and is being held by Customs department for further investigation, the report said.