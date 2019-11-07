Indian intransigence vis-à-vis Maulana’s dharna

How Modi exploited the dharna

Encouraged by Islamabad’s diversion of focus on domestic disturbances, or rather Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s so-called “Azadi March” and Dharna, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi exploited the opportunity to issue a notification detailing the boundaries of the new Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (created from the old State of Jammu and Kashmir), and also a new political map of India. Modi had the temerity to depict the Gilgit-Baltistan region as part of Ladakh in the new map, and the whole of Kashmir, including Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), as Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

India had on August 5 rescinded the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, paving the way for the creation of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Is it a coincidence that these came into existence on October 31, exactly the day the Maulana’s March reached Islamabad with other opposition parties in tow? Pakistan’s Foreign Office rejected the move and the political maps, deeming them “incorrect, legally untenable, void and in complete violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

A few years ago, Ajit Doval was visiting Iraq regularly for negotiating an ISIS franchise for Indian-Occupied Kashmir. The plan was to implicate Pakistan. International media had reported that the UAE deported many recruits for ISIS sent by India. Now as Abu Bakar Al-Baghdadi has been killed by the USA, India is covering up a failed plan

Meanwhile, the Indian media continued its tirade of lies to support its government’s false narrative. The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) presented a doctored report purportedly about “Infiltration into Jammu & Kashmir by Pakistan-based Terrorist Groups in 2018 is Highest in five Years.” Quoting trumped up figures, the MHA report published in First Post declares that Pakistan-based terrorist groups made 328 bids to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 and were successful in 143 of these attempts. The report for 2018-19 alleged that 257 terrorists and 91 security personnel were killed last year, the highest number of casualties in the state in the last five years. Thirty-nine civilians were also killed during this period.

Truth be told, if the Indian government desires to promote this narrative, it also reflects the high incompetency index of the Indian military. With a night-lighted fence, 900,000 troops and heavy vigilance, if the Indian Army has not been able to restrict the inflow of alleged terrorists, then it stands discredited in eyes of the world and the Indian masses. In effect, Modi is desperately trying to play out the terror mantra once again to justify his brutal acts in Indian-Occupied Kashmir. However, this time the world is no mood to accept the Indian narrative on the face of it.

The Chief Justice of India, Mr Justice Ranjan Gogoi, is due to retire on November 17 this year, but prior to his retirement, he is expected to deliver the verdict on the Ayodhya case. The Babri Masjid was razed by Hindutva extremists 27 years ago, but the case has dragged on. Now that the verdict of the disputed issue is finally close, the RSS top brass, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, and some joint general secretaries have set camp in Delhi. Their heinous agenda is to ensure a decision in favour of Hindutva.

The Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah, has claimed that “Kashmir has been integrated without a single bullet being fired.” He was taking a jibe at the opposition, stating that “Congress leaders lecture in the parliament about rivers of blood flowing in Kashmir and a blood bath; but not a single bullet had to be fired, not a single life is lost; Kashmir is peacefully moving on the path of progress.”

Amit Shah is trying to hoodwink the world because the lockdown in Kashmir has entered the fourth month. The residents of Indian-Occupied Kashmir remain incarcerated and under a state of lockdown. Those that dare break the curfew are showered by pellet guns. More than 500 Kashmiris have been killed while over 3600 have been blinded. It is only a matter of time before the curfew will be lifted, and Kashmiris will protest in full force. Then the Indian Army’s brutality will be unleashed on them.

The terror group Islamic State (IS) had announced in May that it has established its first ‘province in Jammu and Kashmir’, calling it the “Wilayah of Hind”. Now the Indian authorities are claiming that there was still no evidence of the Sunni jihadi group establishing any foothold in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials in the Army have explained that it was because the brand of Islam espoused by the IS does not inspire Kashmiris and secondly, Pakistan, which is the sole propagator and supporter of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, does not patronize the terror outfit. Whatever rationale is put up, some facts need to be retold. Indians must recall that a few years ago, Ajit Doval was visiting Iraq regularly for negotiating an ISIS franchise for Indian-Occupied Kashmir. The plan was to implicate Pakistan. International media had reported that the UAE deported many recruits for ISIS sent by India. Now as Abu Bakar Al-Baghdadi has been killed by the USA, India is covering up a failed plan.

The Indian media claimed that London Mayor Sadiq Khan disclosed that he was working with Scotland Yard to ensure that a robust policing plan was in place to prevent any security threats around the Indian High Commission in London during the planned “Free Kashmir” protest on Diwali. He confirmed that following his representations with the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, the force had applied strict conditions on the march, which was denied permission to assemble outside the Indian High Commission building in Aldwych, central London.

India has failed to perceive that even if the UK protest against Indian brutalities in Indian-Occupied Kashmir was dampened, the news regarding those brutalities is still in the international limelight.