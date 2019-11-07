Govt has made a mockery out of parliament, says Asif

Former foreign minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Thursday lashed out at the government for “insulting” the parliament and “making a mockery out of it”.

Referring to the approval of 11 out of 15 bills in the House earlier in the day, Asif said that the government wrapped up the proceedings in 20-25 minutes and adjourned the session. “Whatever happened today was an insult to the parliament,” he added.

Speaking about Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Azadi March, Asif said the government was creating hurdles for the participants.

“The government had asked the officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to look after the protesters but they had been asking for food from the latter,” he said, adding that the water supply near the Azadi March venue has also been cut off and internet services are unavailable in the area.

The former foreign minister also alleged that public hospitals have been instructed by the government to avoid giving medical treatment to the participants of the dharna.

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters led by the JUI-F chief have gathered in Islamabad to demand the ouster of PM Imran, warning of chaos if their demands were not met.

The protest in the capital is the first concerted opposition challenge the cricket star-turned-politician has faced since he won a general election last year promising to end corruption.

Security remains tight in Islamabad with the government and diplomatic sector – just a few kilometres from the rally site – sealed off, and roads blocked from shipping containers.