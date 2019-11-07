Govt committed to making Pakistan Islamic welfare state: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to make Naya Pakistan an Islamic welfare state on the principles of State of Madina.

Addressing the All Pakistan Naat Competition in connection with the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) at National Broadcasting House here, she said personality and life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was a guideline for Ummah. The SAPM said Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia would jointly establish a TV channel to promote real face of Islam before the world. She said such gatherings provided an opportunity to end hatred and spread love.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Muslims faith was incomplete without believing in Muhammad PBUH as last prophet of God.

She urged the private media to follow the footsteps of Radio Pakistan and PTV by arranging such programmes to promote national thought.

She also congratulated Radio Pakistan and PTV for arranging Naat competition every year. She said Radio Pakistan had been arranging this event since 1983 to highlight different aspects of life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

She urged youth to study the life of the Holy Prophet to adopt the living style according to the Quran and Sunnah.

She said Radio Pakistan and PTV had an important role in the development of modern media. She said these two institutions were also playing imperative role to end hatred.The Special Assistant said that the government was striving to eliminate corruption from the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and it was committed to uplift the living standards of the people.