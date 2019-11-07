Government too busy to get involved in governance activities: Government Spokesperson

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

The PTI-led government is being severely criticised for its inability to deliver in key areas that it had promised would be fundamentally revolutionized for the better, leading to economic prosperity and a better standard of living for the common man. This was the premise of a series of questions, related to the PTI’s performance, put towards Chief Spokesperson for the government, Firdous Ashiq Awan, at a press briefing, to which she answered that the government was too busy to get involved in governance activities.

“There is a limit to which we can multitask, especially considering the team chosen for Prime Minister Imran Khan. His honesty knows no bounds, which is why I have been directed by him personally to take the nation on-board with the reality that, for the foreseeable future, governance will have to be put on the backburner to focus more on other key areas”, Awan explained after which she changed the direction of the mic towards Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

A high-ranking member of the PTI government speaking to The Dependent on condition of anonymity explained that making the government’s position on governance clear, was necessitated by a similar clarification made by another institution after insinuations had been made that they too were meddling in things out of their constitutional purview. Same-page-ism dictates that we too address any such slander promptly and clearly.