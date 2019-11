by INP , (Last Updated 8 seconds ago)

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat paid a farewell visit to Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Thursday.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented guard of honor to General Hayat.

During his meeting with Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, the latter appreciated the former’s extraordinary efforts in the promotion of synergy amongst the armed forces.

Gen Hayat is due to retire from office in November.