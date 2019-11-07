DMC launches dog-culling campaign in Karachi

KARACHI: The district municipal corporations (DMC) on Wednesday initiated a dog culling campaign in several parts of the port city.

Initiated in Pehlwan Goth and Gulshan-e-Iqbal areas, the campaign was expanded to other localities such as Gulistan-e-Johar, Lines Area and Khudadad Colony where scores of canines were killed by administering poison.

Local authorities said that they were ‘compelled’ to start the campaign in the wake of rabies-related deaths and increasing complaints of dog-bites.

The unchecked increase in the number of stray dogs and the shortage of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) led to a rise in the number of deaths caused by the virus.