Tezgam incident: DNA reports reveal identity of 42 bodies

LAHORE: The identification process of 42 persons, who lost their lives in the Liaqatpur train incident, has been completed as railways officials have received their DNA reports on Wednesday.

Railways’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aijaz Ahmad Buriro said the dead bodies will be handed over to the families today and staff has been appointed for this purpose.

Furthermore, DNA reports of 17 more victims will be prepared shortly, he said

Last week, at least 75 passengers lost their lives and over 40 sustained critical burn wounds when three carriages of a Tezgam Express caught fire due to an explosion in gas canisters near Talwari Station in Liaquatpur area of Rahim Yar Khan. The train was bound from Karachi to Rawalpindi.